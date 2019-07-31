Health warning after spate of attacks by unlikely predator

A number of people have presented to Proserpine Hospital's emergency department in recent days with eye injuries.

A number of people have presented to Proserpine Hospital's emergency department in recent days with eye injuries. Alistair Brightman

AN UNLIKELY predator has left five people injured in the past three days.

The Proserpine Hospital has been overrun with people presenting to the emergency department with eye injuries.

The culprit? A rogue peewee.

Proserpine Hospital Director of Medical Services Dr Shaun Grimes said the pedestrians all had corneal eye injuries after being swooped in the main street of Airlie Beach.

The bird has attacked five people in just three days and Dr Grimes is urging people to take care.

"We recommend people wear hats and sunglasses when walking to protect their eyes from bird strikes," he said.

"We saw identical injuries in July last year so once again we are repeating our reminder for people to wear eye protection."

Five people have been swooped in the main street of Airlie Beach. PETER CARRUTHERS

Dr Grimes said the patients who experienced significant pain would require follow-up care to ensure there are no lasting injuries.

"Most corneal abrasions settle down and people make a full recovery," Dr Grimes said.

"We treat the injury with antibiotics to make sure no infection develops.

"If you sustain an eye injury it's important you have a medical assessment as soon as possible. The Proserpine Hospital Emergency Department is medically staffed 24hrs a day"

The cornea is the clear front surface of the eye and part of its job is to focus light, enabling you to see.

In addition to disrupting vision, a scratched cornea makes the eye more susceptible to infection.

Between April and August last year the hospital treated eight people with eye injuries caused by birds. The majority were corneal abrasions and occurred in July.

Proserpine Hospital has appropriate equipment to diagnose eye injuries, and most cases can be managed locally.

However, patients with complex eye injuries are transferred to a larger hospital for specialist care.

"Eye injuries can be very serious so our medical officers will consult with an ophthalmologist if there is any doubt over the best course of treatment," Dr Grimes said.