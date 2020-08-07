Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Promised pandemic leave for health workers has yet to be locked down with the State Government still in talks with the relevant unions.
Promised pandemic leave for health workers has yet to be locked down with the State Government still in talks with the relevant unions.
Politics

Health workers forced to wait for promised pandemic leave

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
7th Aug 2020 12:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The State Government is yet to finalise pandemic leave arrangements for health workers after teachers and police were granted extra time off.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles today said discussions were still ongoing with relevant unions.

"I've been meeting with those unions and discussing what the options are, it's a different proposition to the other workforce segments that have already finalised those kinds of arrangements," he said.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles says pandemic leave for Queensland’s health workers should be finalised by the end of the year. Picture: Annette Dew
Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles says pandemic leave for Queensland’s health workers should be finalised by the end of the year. Picture: Annette Dew

"But clearly we appreciate our health workforce.

"They have done amazing things this year and we'll do whatever we can to recognise support and thank them."

Teachers and police were recently granted extra holidays in a bid to placate anger over the Government's legislated wage freeze deferral for public servants, which came into effect on July 1.

Mr Miles said he hoped the leave arrangements for health workers would be in place by the end of the year.

"I would hope so but that's, as I say, subject to the arrangements that we finalise," he said.

"Hospitals aren't like schools, we can't just close them for two days and so we need to work through what arrangements might work in a hospital context."

Originally published as Health workers forced to wait for promised pandemic leave

coronavirus health workers pandemic leave

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everything you need to know about Airlie Beach Race Week

        Premium Content Everything you need to know about Airlie Beach Race Week

        Whats On The 2020 program of events is getting under way with plenty happening over the next few days.

        Wilmar reaches milestone despite wet weather delays

        Premium Content Wilmar reaches milestone despite wet weather delays

        Rural Wilmar reaches milestone for 2020 crush despite slow start to season from wet...

        Island jobs at risk as Whitsundays calls for exemption

        Premium Content Island jobs at risk as Whitsundays calls for exemption

        News Industry leaders are pushing to change criteria in support payments as the border...

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        • 7th Aug 2020 11:47 AM