Healthy appetite for education

YOUNGSTERS in an after school care program had a hands-on lesson in healthy eating during an excursion to a local supermarket.

Eleven children in Whitsunday Christian College Outside School Hours Care took part in a Woolworths Discovery Tour at Woolworths in Whitsunday Plaza.

The youngsters, aged between six and 10 years, played games and had a tour behind the scenes at the supermarket.

Outside School Hours Care coordinator Karen Askew said one of the highlights was the chance for the children to knead and roll dough in the bakery section, Ms Askew said.

The youngsters also played games like guessing the fruit in a paper bag, as well as learning about what the supermarket does with scraps and waste and they got to see the area out the back where the trucks arrive to unload their goods.

A fruit and vegetable platter, as well as freshly baked biscuits, for afternoon tea was a hit, while the children were also given a 'goodies bag' to take home.

"It was a fun afternoon had by all and the excursion was an awesome way to help the children recognise the importance of healthy eating,” Ms Askew said.