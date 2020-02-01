Healthy habits: A century of tea, lollies and memories

100-YEAR-OLD Bowen resident Hazel ‘Jean’ Armour yesterday said there was “no way” it was her 100th birthday, despite the letter from the Queen to prove it.

Surrounded by family members and other residents from Murroona Gardens, Mrs Armour was a little overwhelmed by the celebrations, but at 100 years old, no-one blames her.

Daughter Merlyn Cairncross said the family had wonderful memories of all the special dinners, cups of tea and the lolly jar that was always full.

“We all count ourselves blessed to have had our beloved Nana for so long and wish her a very special happy birthday,” she said.

Son Ian ‘Rusty’ Armour said his mother was a little quieter and more reticent than usual and he wasn’t sure there was any secret to her long life but she did always have healthy habits.

“She never smoked, or drank. Except once at an Anzac Day celebration when she accidentally accepted rum in her tea, thinking she was saying yes to sugar,” he said.

Mrs Armour was read letters from Mayor Andrew Willcox, the Governor-general of Australia and Federal Member for Dawson, Prime Minister Scott Morison, Member for Burdekin Dale Last and, of course, the coveted centurion’s letter from the Queen.

The Queen’s letter offered sincere congratulations and was signed, Elizabeth.

The letter sent to Hazel Armour from the Queen, to celebrate her 100th birthday. Picture: ANNA WALL

Mrs Armour has three children, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, most of whom made the journey for the special day.

Great-grandson Wes, 5, said he “bets he can live to 100”, admitting he will probably have to give up popcorn and lollies, but not until he gets a bit older.

While his brother Hayden, 13, said it was an “awesome” achievement and “he’ll try” to get there himself.

Greg Pollard, CEO of Murroona Gardens, said in his seven years at the aged care facility, this was only the second 100th birthday they’d celebrated and it was a very special occasion.

“We usually have cake, but we’ve gone a little over the top this time,” he said.

Born on the January 31, 1920, Mrs Armour has certainly achieved and been through a lot.

Falling in love with Merton Armour, known as ‘Snow’, while he was boarding at her family home, Ms Armour had to wait until he returned home from the war in 1945 to marry.

During this time Snow was a prisoner of war and worked in the mines outside of Nagsaki when the second atomic bomb was detonated, returning home “very much worse for wear”.

The pair were reunited and began their family, welcoming Merlyn, Rusty and Barrie into the world.

Mrs Armour was born in Dubbo before spending her early years in Yanco and eventually settling in southern Sydney until Snow retired and the sunshine of Queensland’s Buddina called.

She patiently waited through World War Two for the love of her life to return, she graduated Dux of Sydney Business College, worked numerous jobs, raised three children, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, travelled her way across Australia as a grey nomad, withstood Cyclone Debbie and losing her husband at 94.

The family extended their gratitude to Murroona Gardens and all their staff for the care that had been given to Mrs Armour.

“There was not one day that we came to see Mum that someone grumpy came into the room or Mum was not quite up to par, so thank you very much for looking after Mum, we appreciate it,” she said.