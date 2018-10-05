Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

PANEL: Shark Tank's Steve Baxter will be among the entrepreneurs speaking at Abell Point Marina.

A PANEL discussion style event for business owners will be held at Lure at Abell Point Marina from 11.30am-1pm on Monday.

The impressive line-up of panellists includes Queensland chief entrepreneur Steve Baxter (also known for his role on the TV show Shark Tank) and John Driscoll, partner at Prime Financial Services which specialises in helping clients access funding under a wide range of government programs.

Mr Driscoll works with a number of tech and research companies.

Also on the panel is Carly Brown, entrepreneur, founder of Une Piece swimwear and former marketing manager at Uber.

This free event has been made possible by the Office of the Queensland Chief Entrepreneur.

Regional Development Australia has worked with local Chambers of Commerce, Whitsundays and Proserpine, who have co-ordinated the event's delivery.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was keen to share ideas with Mr Baxter and panelists.

"As a proactive council we are keen to explore all opportunities for innovation that could be jointly funded between state and local governments,” he said.

"Our Climate Change Innovation Hub has already drawn the spotlight to the Whitsundays and I look forward to discussing this and also the Greening and Growing Bowen project with Mr Baxter.” Chambers of Commerce agreed this was a unique opportunity for business owners to hear some of the best in the business.

Contact the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce on proserpinecoc@gmail.com or the Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce on info@whitsundaycoast chamber.com.au to reserve your seat.

Bookings are essential.