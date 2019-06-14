‘Heard a crack’: Origin star’s disaster

THE NRL's ugly injury tally has a new addition with the Canberra Raiders' Nick Cotric limping off under a horror injury.

It's left his Origin hopes hanging by a thread with a potentially serious injury.

The Raiders led 22-20 with 13 minutes remaining when the star back had his ankle caught under the weight of returning Sharks star Wade Graham while trying to fend away.

The injury is another in the injury horror show that has been the Raiders' season with

He is set to undergo scans on Friday, with initial fears of a syndesmosis injury.

"It's pretty sore mate, I think I might have done my syndesmosis," Cotric told ABC radio after the match.

"I can't really walk on it, I'll get a scan tonight. Hopefully it's not too bad, just heard a crack."

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said the amount of bad luck Canberra had suffered this year was incredible.

"I've never seen a season like it, i regards to key players getting injured," he said.

That does not look good.

"It's frustrating but we've had to put up with it from about round five or so when it all started happening to us and I just hope we get a little bit of fortunate luck and it's not too bad."

Cotric will potentially join the likes of Luke Bateman, Josh Hodgson and Joey Leilua in Canberra's horrific injury ward.

The commentators were horrified by the awkward incident with Fox League commentator Greg Alexander cringing at the moment.

"Oh boy oh boy, it's his ankle alright," he said. "That was an accident."

A fan from the crowd yelled out "grubby play" as Cotric laid on the turf.

But positive signs for the Raiders star was that he walked off the field although he was heavily limping.

NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler said it was a sad setback for a talented kid.

It’s a tough blow for Brad Fittler’s side.

"I'm pretty convinced that it's more than just a swollen ankle," Fittler said.

"They'll get scan but I'll speak to him tomorrow. It's pretty sad, he's just wholehearted at everything he does.

"Anything we've asked him to do at Origin or Ricky Stuart for Canberra, he just gets it done. He's got a big future ahead of him."

The 20-year-old debuted for NSW in State of Origin game I.

Blues legend Nathan Hindmarsh said the injury could open the door for Tom Trbojevic to return straight into the NSW side.

"It's not good for NSW but if it is, he's going to be out and Tom Trbojevic will be the easy shift to the right edge and a little less headache for Freddy hopefully for Origin," he said.

Cotric is hoping to retain his spot for game two in Perth next week, with teams named this Sunday.

His injury put a dampener on a gritty win at GIO Stadium, where they held off a fierce comeback from the Sharks to extend their winning streak to three.

Teammates celebrate Croker’s slice of history.

With the temperatures dropping to six degrees in the nation's capital, the Raiders started red-hot by storming to a 20-0 lead with three tries by the 24th minute.

But the Sharks responded with four straight of their own to level the game, with only the wayward goalkicking of the returning Shaun Johnson the difference.

However Raiders captain Jarrod Croker stepped up to nail a 35-metre penalty goal for the lead, before producing a late intercept to seal a tense victory.

It was a record-breaking night for the veteran centre, whose first-half try equalled Raiders great Jason Croker as the club's all-time leading tryscorer (120 tries).

It came on the same night the Canberra captain also equalled Laurie Daley as the club's second-most capped player with 244 games.

Jason Croker has played the most games with 318.

Croker's personal 14-point haul also moved the Raiders' all-time leading pointscorer to the top of this year's pointscoring table with 124.

