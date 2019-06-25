Hearing and sight to go hand in hand

Specsavers stores in Mackay and Cannonvale will offer new services starting this week.

LIFE as a sugarcane farmer has given Michael Zamparutti a lot. Unfortunately, it may have also contributed to a significant loss.

The 54-year-old Wagoora resident cannot remember the last time he could hear with ease.

Mr Zamparutti would constantly ask people to repeat themselves in conversation, and at times resorted to lip reading.

"From my early school days, I was always working around heavy machinery that generated a lot of noise,” Mr Zamparutti said.

"Most farmers didn't use ear protection back in the 80s as the headphones were big, heavy and very hot to wear, unlike the designs of today.”

The launch of new audiology services out of Mackay and Cannonvale Specsavers stores will come as welcome news to the Zamparutti family, and others suffering with hearing impairments.

One in six Australians experience hearing loss, according to The Economic Impact and Cost of Hearing Loss in Australia. But only one in three act to rectify this.

Specsavers Mackay and Cannonvale audiology professional Rebecca Moriarty said it took most Australians seven to 10 years to acknowledge they had hearing loss before they acted.

"Over the years, I have personally seen so many cases where hearing loss affects a person's confidence and independence,” Ms Moriarty said.

"The individual becomes embarrassed at having difficulty joining in on conversations, so they back away from social engagements and start to become isolated.

"As we all know, social isolation and a lack of independence can lead to a whole range of both mental and physical conditions, especially if the individual is older.”

Comprehensive hearing assessments will be available from Specsavers stores starting this week for $49. Hearing aids can also be purchased if necessary, beginning at $1495.