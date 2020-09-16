‘Heart and soul’ of Proserpine is one step closer

Treasurer Cameron Dick, Dawson MP George Christensen, mayor Andrew Willcox and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk turning the sod at the site of the Proserpine Entertainment Centre on Tuesday. Picture: Laura Thomas

WORK on the long-awaited Proserpine Entertainment is one step closer after the land was handed over to the construction company yesterday.

The occasion was marked with the turning of the sod by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk alongside mayor Andrew Willcox, Treasurer Cameron Dick and Dawson MP George Christensen.

The centre will include a 300-seat auditorium for both live shows and movies and a 256-seat banquet space for conferences and functions.

There will also be a bar and food preparation area, green room, change rooms, loading dock and prop storage as well as full disabled access for patrons.

Impressions of the exterior of the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Proserpine Entertainment Centre would be “built by locals, for locals” and would bring a much-loved facility back to the region.

“Proserpine was badly damaged by Cyclone Debbie, so we’re going to bring things back bigger, better and more resilient,” she said.

The $18 million project was given an additional $8 million lifeline from the State Government earlier this year.

Foyer impressions for the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said without the extra boost, the centre would have been “in jeopardy” because of higher than expected costs and the impacts of coronavirus.

Cr Willcox thanked the council’s “big brothers”, the state and federal government, for their contributions yesterday.

Dawson MP George Christensen welcomed the beginning of what had been a long process of securing rebuilding the “heart and soul of Proserpine”.

“It’s great to see the project getting underway, very soon the people of Proserpine will have their entertainment centre back and better than before,” he said.

“It’s been three and a half years since the original building was damaged in cyclone Debbie and severe structural defects were discovered, meaning it had to be torn down and completely rebuilt.

“I’m sure it’s going to be worth the wait for Prossie locals who will soon be able to enjoy a great 300-seat facility.”

J Hutchinson Pty Ltd was awarded the $12.5 million construction contract for the PEC in August and the facility is expected to be completed by August next year, subject to weather.