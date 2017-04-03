Heart Hotel smashed by flash flooding but back up and running

FRUSTRATED: LiveLife Pharmacy owner, Allan Milostic kneeling by the debris which clogged up underneath the boardwalk at Magnums in Airlile Beach.

WHEN flash flooding hits Airlie Beach, Heart Hotel on the main street is slammed, as flood waters smash against the side of the building.

Owner of the in-house restaurant 'The Deck' Greg Lange had a supermarket on the same site previously and has wanted to see counter measures taken for quite some time.

"The same thing happens every time," Mr Lange said.

"(Airlie Creek) always floods from the back of Magnums, under the boardwalk at Magnums, which catches debris and causes floods (on the main street)."

The night after Cyclone Debbie had supposedly passed, flash flooding caused by the tail end of the system hit Airlie Beach, causing Airlie Creek to flood.

The sheer pressure from the winds and flood water caused the water to flow through Magnums Hotel, cross the main street and smash into Heart Hotel.

Mr Lange said it was lucky the glass doors did not smash but the foyer of Heart Hotel, LiveLife Pharmacy and The Deck restaurant, which are all in the same building, were flooded out.

"The whole ground floor got subject to water flooding through the front doors and windows along with mud, rocks and stone that came out and debris like branches and logs," Mr Lange said.

"There was about 140mm of water flowing through the floor."

With no running water in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, Greg Lang leads a chain gang of helpers collecting water from the Airlie Creek to wash away the mud from the path in front of the Heart Hotel and its restaurant 'The Deck'. Sharon Smallwood

Mr Lange said the issue, which occurred every six years on average, had been raised with Whitsunday Regional Council but nothing had been done.

As Airlie Creek curves, he said he would like to see "creek rectification".

"(Because) there's too many bends and curves and all (the water) wants to do is come out," he said.

"Because it comes down so fast, it doesn't want to go around the bend and it jumps out of the creek and brings all the debris across the road and smashes against Heart Hotel."

LiveLife Pharmacy owner, Allan Milostic said he was "sick of mopping up".

"I think they seriously need to look at everyone's businesses and what's the best way to mitigate (the problem) and stop the debris before it gets to this end of town by having more grates along the creek or fixing up the banks," he said.

Mr Milostic said this time around, he considered himself lucky, with the entry doors merely bowing in and not smashing.

"If they broke, we would have had lots of water go through the shop but in the end we had two or three inches covered in mud," he said.

"I had eight or nine sandbags washed away."

Whitsunday Regional Council were contacted for comment but were unable to respond.

In the meantime, Heart Hotel and Gallery Whitsundays owner, Jeff Aquilina said the hotel and associated businesses were up and running and the hotel was "fully operational with air conditioning and water”.