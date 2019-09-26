HEART OF LUXURY: A once in a life time experience

Located in Hardy Reef Lagoon, off the Whitsunday Coast, is a state-of-the-art private pontoon accessible only by helicopter.

Located in Hardy Reef Lagoon, off the Whitsunday Coast, is a state-of-the-art private pontoon accessible only by helicopter. Ashleigh Bridget

ELEGANT, exclusive, immersive. These are the words that come to mind when describing Heart Island, the latest jewel in Australia's treasured tourist attractions.

After eight years of planning and two years of construction, Hamilton Island Air now offers a reef experience like no other in the world.

Departing from Hamilton Island and Shute Harbour Airport, there is just one tour a day, offering a maximum of six guests the enveloping luxury of a complete reef experience; seeing it by air, boat and snorkel.

Flying over the Whitsunday Islands and approaching the aquamarine coral veins of the reef rising up from the deep blue, you have the same feeling of looking up into the stars and feeling in awe at how immensely small you are, but in reverse.

There was silence in the helicopter as everyone took in the beauty of the reef by air.

The first glimpse of the pontoon is a slight shimmer from the middle of the lagoon as the chrome exterior reflects the natural beauty of the surrounding lagoon it is situated in.

Inside the exclusive Heart Island pontoon. Ashleigh Bridget

After circling the world famous Heart Reef by air the helicopter lands on the appropriately named Heart Island where guests descend a staircase into the pontoon.

Comparable only to a James Bond experience, the stylish pontoon houses lounge settings at large windows to take in the outside vista, as well as a custom-built glass bottom boat used to take guests for a tour around Heart Reef and the coral within the sandy-bottomed lagoon.

WOW FACTOR: Heart Island pontoon in Hardy Reef Lagoon. Ashleigh Bridget

It provides an option for those who cannot swim to view the underwater beauty of the reef.

One wall of the pontoon is raised and the platform the boat is situated on is lowered into the ocean, creating the perfect undercover swim deck to snorkel from.

The whole experience from start to finish has this incredible wow factor in a completely understated way.

While the pontoon is stylish and sleek it lets the natural beauty of the lagoon take centre stage, allowing guests to become fully immersed in the surroundings.

While on Heart Island you can't help but become mesmerised by the shimmering reflection of the sun catching on the surface of the water and the turquoise and aquamarine hues of the coral reef, contrasting off the white sand of the lagoon.

Words fall short when articulating the impressiveness and beauty of this tour, which had me absolutely blown away.

It is something the region should be incredibly proud of.