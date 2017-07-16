22°
News

Heart of the reef is won

Sharon Smallwood
| 16th Jul 2017 4:21 PM
FUN FOR ALL: Children and families were a big part of the 2017 Airlie Beach Running Festival.
FUN FOR ALL: Children and families were a big part of the 2017 Airlie Beach Running Festival. Sharon Smallwood

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MUMS can do anything - and in Airlie Beach they've been adding marathons, half marathons and five to 10km runs to their CV's - proudly championed by Nicole Bunyon, founder of Running Mums Australia.

Ms Bunyon, who started the internet group five years ago and was the ambassador for today's 2017 Airlie Beach Running Festival, said it was great to see so many mums, kids and families at the event.

"I love that - and that's what it's all about for me," she said.

"I think when we become mums, mainly for the first time, we can get quite isolated and we lose a lot of ourselves, so it's nice to be able to network with other women who are interested in the same things - keeping healthy and active.

"Just because you're a mum you can still do anything but it's better if you're in a supportive environment and that's the driving force behind this group.

"Anybody can join, it's free, it's networking and basically connectivity for women all over Australia who run."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Of the 30,000 people now following www.runningmumsaustralia.com.au and its associated Facebook page, some also followed Ms Bunyon to Airlie Beach, where the 2017 Running Festival offered a full "heart of the reef" marathon for the first time.

Ms Bunyon had visited the Whitsundays for the Hamilton Island Active Women's Weekend in 2016 but had never been to Airlie Beach.

The chance to experience a new place in an event aptly dubbed "run to paradise" was quite a drawcard, she said, adding "a lot of our members are into this destination-type event".

Running Festival organiser Tim Oberg said many of the event's record-breaking 626 attendees also expressed a desire to support Airlie Beach in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

"Airlie's getting back on its feet and this was a great way to showcase the town," he said.

"We are thrilled with the way everything went - the weather gods shined on us and our volunteers went over and above to give all participants a wonderful experience."

Also new this year was the course, which led runners on a 10.55km loop between the start and finish lines at the Port of Airlie and Cannonvale Beach, with the Cruise Whitsundays Half Marathon comprising two loops and the Heart of the Reef Marathon four loops.

Utilising boardwalks and existing pathways, this took runners on a journey encapsulating spectacular views over the Coral Sea and allowed spectators to see a marathon runner up to eight times during the event.

Mr Oberg said the feedback from the runners and the way spectators had been able to engage with them was one of the personal highlights for him from the 2017 event.

And Ms Bunyon described the course as "beautiful".

"It was an uninterrupted view of the ocean and just the gorgeousness of Airlie Beach," she said.

"And even though it was a semi-big event it had a great community feel while showcasing a beautiful place. I don't think I can compare it to anything else."

A serious side

For some of the participants at this year's event there was much more than running or hitting a personal best at stake.

Evan and Tegan McCarthy were there to raise money for the Canberra Hospital where their daughter Lalita was born 10 weeks premature in 2015.

Lalita was in the hospital for two months and on only her second day of life experienced a bleed on her brain.

"They did a scan and told us she was likely to have cerebral palsy," Ms McCarthy said.

"We were first time parents. It was just an incredible time for us but the staff at the Canberra Hospital were just amazing. They taught us how to care for our child and gave us emotional support."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Not only did little Lalita defy the odds, but the McCarthy's have now raised over $3000 through their Go Fund Me page "to make sure other children receive the same level of care".

In the Airlie Beach Running Festival Ms McCarthy who said she was "not much of a runner but I gave it a really good go", completed the half marathon while her husband ran the full marathon and Lalita managed 1km.

The family was also able to enjoy a day trip out to the Great Barrier Reef with Cruise Whitsundays, with Ms McCarthy saying the coral at Hardy Reef was a "nine out of 10".

And the McCarthy's weren't the only ones championing a cause.

About six months ago 23-year-old Aaron Royall packed up his life in Sydney and decided to drive around Ausltralia running marathons along to the way to raise funds and awareness of mental health issues.

"I decided on 18 marathons in eight months, doing one big lap around Australia. I bought a car and a mattress and I'm living out the back of it," he explained. Three

"And it's all for mental health. I've had a couple of people in my life who have experienced some pretty severe mental health conditions and I've seen the ripple effect it's had on their families and friends.

"Since I've been doing this I've been overwhelmed by people talking to me about their experiences and what I'm doing and that's what motivates me now - it's not just about my close friends any more it's also the people that speak to me when I'm on the road, they're the ones that keep me doing these marathons".

Mr Royall's chosen charity is the Black Dog Institute, which he has so far raised over $12,000 for through his Lap 4 Lives Go Fund Me, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Winners and grinners

The winner of the inaugural Heart of the Reef Marathon and 2017 Athletics North Queensland Champion in the women's division is an Airlie Beach local of 15 years.

During the week Deb Mayne works as a refrigeration mechanic at the Glencore mine in Glenden but at the weekends she relaxes at home in Airlie Beach.

And of course she runs.

"I just love it. It's a good stress reliever," she said.

Today was her third marathon and her home town did not disappoint.

"This is the only place where I'd do one with multiple laps because it's just such a beautiful place," she said, adding she would "100% do it next year".

Ms Payne's finish time of three hours 49 minutes and 30 seconds was also a personal best.

"I've never broken four hours before so it was my fastest time - by a lot," she said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In the men's category meanwhile it was Darryl Hill from Rockhampton who took the crown, in a blistering time of two hours 40 minutes and 22 seconds.

Having only just run the Gold Coast Marathon two weeks ago, this wasn't even his fastest time.

"But with the course and the conditions I was very happy with it. I think that's actually my third fastest time ever. I was pushing hard to keep up the pace," he said.

Mr Hill said having "copped a bit" of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie in Rockhampton, he had been keen to come up to Airlie Beach and "give back".

He found the course scenic but technical and was full of praise for the volunteers.

"The high-five's and the encouragement from everyone - that's always great and keeps you going," he said.

For first place-getter in the half marathon Alex Verelst, this was also one of the highlights of the event.

"I've done a few fun runs but this is up there as the one with the friendliest atmosphere - it gives you that extra push, so (to all the spectators and volunteers) thanks for that," he said.

Cannonvale student Zavier Goswell spoke for many of the kids taking part, when he described the sense of achievement at crossing the finish line.

"I felt accomplished that I just ran 2km," he said.

Contributing to success

Mr Oberg thanked the Airlie Beach Running Festival's major sponsors including Cruise Whitsundays, Mantra Club Croc, the Port of Airlie and associated businesses and the Whitsunday Times.

He also paid tribute to the people who alongside the runners were the heroes of the event - the many dedicated volunteers.

RESULTS

Heart of the Reef Marathon

Female

1. Deb Mayne, Airlie Beach, 03:49:30

2. Katie Keohane, Victoria, 03:56:31

3. Kirsty Waugh, Strathdickie 03:56:58

Male

1. Darryl Hill, Rockhampton, 02:40:22

2. Aidan Rich, Victoria, 03:02:09

3. Jarrod Ausburn, Freshwater, 03:12:40

Cruise Whitsundays Half Marathon

Female

1. Bridget Webber, Thuringowwa, 01:33:25

2. Hayley Firman, Jubilee Pocket, 01:35: 41

3. Dawn-Michelle Romanella, 01:38:38

Male

1. Alex Verelst, Bowen, 01:25:55

2. Peter Moore, Proserpine, 01:26: 50

3. Stephen Jackson, Hamilton Island, 01:28:54

Mantra Club Croc 10km

Female

1. Ashlee Scott, Walkerston, 00:41:07

2. Kate Pascoe, Bowen, 00:45:32

3. Casey Venables, Ingham, 00:45:58

Male

1. Luke Jones, Victoria, 00:37:52

2. Colin McIntosh, Cairns, 00:38:15

3. Shawn Claydon, Mackay, 00:39:16

The Coffee Club 5km

Female

1. Riana Cashinella, Cannonvale, 00:21:44

2. Kathy McCarthy, Wollomgong, 00:22:01

3. Wendy Versluis, Strathdickie, 00:22:43

Male

1. Adrian Knight, Cannonvale, 00:20:38

2. Ricky Parker, Blacks Beach, 00:21:14

3. Darren Crossley, Cannonvale, 00:21:38

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  2017 airlie beach running festival marathon running

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Aimer reopens to Treasure at Port of Airlie event

Aimer reopens to Treasure at Port of Airlie event

If you're Meredith Moloney you rejoice, take off your clothes, and have a 'natural' shower on your balcony.

Loading up for Airlie Fest

Whitsunday Running Club members Robyn Corrigan and Mark McConkey with Jazelle Fletcher, Jazmyn Fyvie and Pippy the dog promote the up-coming pasta party at Club Croc on July 14.

Club Croc pasta party set to welcome in Running Festival weekend.

Man dies after ute crashes, rolls off road

The forensic crash unit from Mackay will now be tasked with piecing together the circumstances which led to a man's death near Airlie Beach.

A man has been pronounced dead at the scene of an Airlie Beach crash

Have your say on the Cannonvale foreshore

The Cannonvale Beach foreshore.

Have your say on the Cannonvale foreshore.

Local Partners

Kicked in the guts by Fed's disaster relief funding

Deputy Premier fuming after Feds stump up $29 million for Cat D funding

Hayman Island for sale for at least $300 million

Warren Webster captured this stunning sunset over the water at Hayman Island.

Resort island up for sale

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

The girl who became Thredbo disaster’s Stuart Diver’s world

TWO decades ago, the world held its breath. From amid the devastation of the Thredbo landslide, came the faintest of cries for help.

Behind-the-scenes video from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carrie Fisher in the new promo for Star Wars.

A sneak peek behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Nicole Kidman poses in racy red swimsuit at 50

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

She posed for LOVE magazine

Roxy Jacenko to head down the aisle again?

Roxy Jacenko’s new Instagram post suggests she’s getting married — again.

“Marry me? Again”

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette in the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Second season likely won't feature much development

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

New bag size for event goers at Splendour

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Under Contract

17 Blackcurrant Drive, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of ... Under Contract

This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of land has sweeping views out across the beautiful Cape Gloucester ...

UNDER OFFER

49 Twin Creek Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 UNDER OFFER

The decision has been made to sell this near new 4 bedroom home and to make a faster sale, the owner has slashed over $20,000 of the price this week. Priced well...

UNDER OFFER

29 and 29a /5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 Under Contract

U29 Whitsunday Terraces offers buyers the opportunity to buy into the sea view apartment market for a very affordable price. The market is on the move and dual key...

UNDER OFFER

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

Rare Opportunity with Spectacular Views

Lot 3 Conway Road, Conway 4800

Residential Land Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons ... $180,000

Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons Beach and Midge Point in your backyard. Only a short half hour drive to Cannonvale...

Sleek and Stylish Townhouse Priced to SELL

8/164 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 1 $257,000

This stunning well appointed , only a short walk to the beach, local cafes, restaurants, parks, schools and Whitsunday Shopping Centre. If you are looking for...

Perfect Family Home

8 Cascara Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $379,000

This immaculate four year old home is complete with four bedrooms, ,two bathrooms, large living area, stylish kitchen, outside entertaining area, double lock up...

Great Value for Money

9/20 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $228,500

Situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, this prestigious Hazelwood Gardens property ticks all the boxes for relaxed apartment living. The open plan...

Where Paradise meets the Ocean

33/15 Flame Tree Court, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

With modern elegance in the Whitsunday lifestyle this memorable two bedroom apartment will leave an unforgettable impression on you. Summit Apartments Airlie Beach...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!