Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The team from My Gym Club Charlie Wilson, Allan Tate, James Tate, Jorja Knox and Leanne Knox.
The team from My Gym Club Charlie Wilson, Allan Tate, James Tate, Jorja Knox and Leanne Knox.
News

Heart-pumping class ‘first of its kind’ in Cannonvale

Laura Thomas
12th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IMAGINE a fitness class that crosses aerobics with gymnastics and cheerleading, all to the tune of fast-paced music, and you’ve got a vision of My Gym Club’s newest class.

My Gym Club instructor Leanne Knox said the sports aerobics class was the first of its kind in the region and involved a heart-pumping combination of choreographed cardio and strength movements as well as acrobatics.

The class will be held every Tuesday from 5.30pm at Gravity Fitness and Ms Knox promised it would provide a fun way to get fit.

“I just think there’s a market for fitness that’s fun,” she said.

“It’s focused on doing fitness movements and strength movements to music.

“It combines more traditional style aerobics and lots of jumping and kicking but you do it to a fast beat of music and it’s interspersed with other movements like push ups.

“Some of the routines also have some basic acrobatics in it to where you might do partner work or balancing or cartwheels.”

The class will run for an hour and 15 minutes and by the end of the term, participants will have mastered a full routine that could be taken to competition level.

While the class was only in its second week, Ms Knox said it had already received plenty of interest and she encouraged people of all ages to give it a try.

“We really encourage adults to do it, and with this class mums can get fit with daughters,” she said.

“Any age can do it, it’s not very complicated.

“You’re moving all the time, so it’s really good to burn extra calories but also builds strength at the same time.

“And there’s a lot of variety; it’s not all gym, all dancing or all strength, it’s a little bit of everything put together.”

The class is just one of the many run by My Gym Club at their second location at Gravity Fitness in Cannonvale.

Participants don’t need to be a member to join and can pay per class.

aerobics gravity fitness leanne knox my gym club whitsundays fitness
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink and drug drivers stopped in Whitsundays

        premium_icon Drink and drug drivers stopped in Whitsundays

        News A wrap-up of drink and drug drivers stopped by police this week in the Whitsundays.

        Thieves break into home, steal keys and car

        premium_icon Thieves break into home, steal keys and car

        News Thieves broke into a Cannonvale house and took off with the occupants’ car, on...

        The perfect Airlie heart to give your Valentine

        premium_icon The perfect Airlie heart to give your Valentine

        Business Jeweller has been inundated with requests for a special piece.

        Raffle to raise funds for brave four-year-old

        premium_icon Raffle to raise funds for brave four-year-old

        News Elijah Deveigne from Cannonvale was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer late last...