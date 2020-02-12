Heart-pumping class ‘first of its kind’ in Cannonvale

The team from My Gym Club Charlie Wilson, Allan Tate, James Tate, Jorja Knox and Leanne Knox.

The team from My Gym Club Charlie Wilson, Allan Tate, James Tate, Jorja Knox and Leanne Knox.

IMAGINE a fitness class that crosses aerobics with gymnastics and cheerleading, all to the tune of fast-paced music, and you’ve got a vision of My Gym Club’s newest class.

My Gym Club instructor Leanne Knox said the sports aerobics class was the first of its kind in the region and involved a heart-pumping combination of choreographed cardio and strength movements as well as acrobatics.

The class will be held every Tuesday from 5.30pm at Gravity Fitness and Ms Knox promised it would provide a fun way to get fit.

“I just think there’s a market for fitness that’s fun,” she said.

“It’s focused on doing fitness movements and strength movements to music.

“It combines more traditional style aerobics and lots of jumping and kicking but you do it to a fast beat of music and it’s interspersed with other movements like push ups.

“Some of the routines also have some basic acrobatics in it to where you might do partner work or balancing or cartwheels.”

The class will run for an hour and 15 minutes and by the end of the term, participants will have mastered a full routine that could be taken to competition level.

While the class was only in its second week, Ms Knox said it had already received plenty of interest and she encouraged people of all ages to give it a try.

“We really encourage adults to do it, and with this class mums can get fit with daughters,” she said.

“Any age can do it, it’s not very complicated.

“You’re moving all the time, so it’s really good to burn extra calories but also builds strength at the same time.

“And there’s a lot of variety; it’s not all gym, all dancing or all strength, it’s a little bit of everything put together.”

The class is just one of the many run by My Gym Club at their second location at Gravity Fitness in Cannonvale.

Participants don’t need to be a member to join and can pay per class.