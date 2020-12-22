Menu
Celebrities and television industry colleagues are mourning the loss of a cameraman known for his work on Australian Survivor and Married At First Sight.
Award-winning TV cameraman dies

by Kylie Lang
22nd Dec 2020 12:44 PM
The television industry is mourning the shock loss of award-winning cameraman Troy Gordon.

Mr Gordon was a popular crew member on reality TV shows Australian Survivor and Married At First Sight, and more recently the UK and German versions of I'm a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here.

Colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the Brisbane lighting cameraman, who died suddenly.

Leila McKinnon said: "Absolutely heartbreaking, we had so many adventures together, he should have had many more to come, so incredibly sad."

Mark "Aussie Tarzan" Herlaar, a contestant on Australian Survivor in 2017 and 2020 and "Kiosk Kev" on Britain's I'm a Celebrity, said Mr Gordon was a "great man".

"R.I.P brother, loved your company and friendship, was great knowing you and working with you … I'll still be looking for your happy smile and great sense of humour.

"Take your rest brother. And know you are truly missed," he wrote on Instagram.

Mark 'Aussie Tarzan' Herlaar, better known as Kiosk Kev, and Troy Gordon. Picture: Instagram
Mark 'Aussie Tarzan' Herlaar, better known as Kiosk Kev, and Troy Gordon. Picture: Instagram

Mr Gordon started in the television industry in 1985 and became a respected news cameraman, covering key events including the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, the 1995 Kobe earthquake and the Gulf War in 1990.

He also shot footage at the US Academy Awards and world swimming championships and was a recipient of many awards, including the prestigious Golden Tripod.

Mr Gordon, who started his own company TRG Vision in Brisbane in 2005, had worked on Britain's I'm a Celebrity since 2017 but was reportedly unable to continue with the show this year as it relocated to Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally published as 'Heartbreaking': Award-winning TV cameraman dies

