‘Heartbroken’ NBA stars dig deep for bushfire victims

Australian NBA superstars have pledged about $1.1m towards bushfire relief and recovery.

The nine-strong contingent includes Aron Baynes (Phoenix), Jonah Bolden and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia), Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas), Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum (Cleveland), Joe Ingles (Utah), Thon Maker (Detroit) and Patty Mills (San Antonio).

"We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland," the players said in a joint statement.

"Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia.

"We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can."

The players, who partnered with the National Basketball Players Association Foundation and NBA to contribute ($750,000 USD) towards the Australian bushfire crisis, will provide additional support to organisations across the country to aid immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding projects.

Kangaroo Island, South Australia has been hit hard with lightening strikes to the Flinders Chase National Park, igniting multiple fires burning across 155,000 hectares (383,000 acres).



Two people have been killed in these fires adding to the 20+ deaths nation wide.

"There is still so much devastation but I am proud that we could all come together w/ help from @TheNBPA & @NBA it is truly appreciated," NBA All Star Simmons posted on Twitter.

"There is much more to be done #AustralianBushFires"

The donation follows Boomers skipper and Spurs guard Mills turning his Twitter account into a hub for bushfire awareness and prevention.

In the past 24 hours alone, Mills has shared details and graphic images of the Kangaroo Island devastation where two people have died and tens of thousands of the pristine national parks' koala population.

“How can we dance when our earth is turning?

