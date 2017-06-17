Heartfelt push to help the reef

THUMBS UP: Supporters of an Airlie Beach Reef Heart Museum call for community support.

IT IS in everyone's interest to preserve the pristine environment which we live in.

This is why Airlie Beach Aquatic Reef club founder Annika Grunwald has organised a fundraising event for the Airlie Reef Heart Museum this Sunday.

Ms Grunwald said people who attended the event could walk away knowing they played a positive role in supporting the community.

"We are absolutely passionate about protecting the Whitsundays and working together for a better outcome for the reef, which is community based and good for tourism,” she said.

The family-friendly event will not only be an educational experience but will have plenty of perks for kids, including a pirate ship jumping castle and pool inflatables.

There will also be a sausage sizzle.

With the Airlie Beach Lagoon currently out of action, Ms Grunwald said people would be welcomed with open arms to enjoy water-based activities at the Airlie Beach Swim Centre.

The push for a Reef Heart Museum is a cause which has been very close to Ms Grunwald's heart for a very long time.

The museum would feature a history of Airlie Beach with a focus on the Great Barrier Reef, including preservation projects and reef education.

"I want to to get the community together and see who has the ideas and brains about how we can get a Reef Museum and what it will look like and how we can get the funding,” she said.

"I already applied for funding and I'm not giving up on it just because it's hard, because it's good for everyone.”

People can attend the fundraising event at the Swim Centre opposite IGA from 11am-4pm on Sunday, June 18.