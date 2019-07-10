Heathers: 80s cult classic takes the stage

Lilly Hayes, Kennedy Foley, Sophie Van Moolenbroek (top) Tiernan McCallum, Dana Falzon (middle) Molly Rossetto Tiernan McCallum, Dana Falzon, Lilly Hayes, Kennedy Foley, Sophie Van Moolenbroek, Regan Walker and William Bradford are all cast in this musical production of the Heathers

IT WAS a movie that changed a generation and now, 31 years later, Heathers hopes to impact the lives of young people in Mackay.

A group of Mackay teenagers will take part in a stage production of the cult movie that has long sparked discussions around youth mental health.

Hitting the big screen over 30 years ago, Heathers is a story about a group of girls in school. Not just any group of girls ... but the prettiest, coolest, smartest and most popular girls in the whole school.

Director Sammie Robertson is excited about the production and what it means to young people.

"It's basically a tale of the drama that engulfs teenage life, but it's a little dark and a little quirky. It comes back to how we should love and appreciate each other as we are and we shouldn't bow down to the power of the popular,” she said.

The production, which will be held in the New Life Centre from Thursday through to Saturday, showcases the talents of Caireen Holt as musical director, Sammie Roberston and Keeara Kinnersly as directors, Taylor Hayes and May-lee Wilson as choreographers, and Colleen Rose as a vocal coach.

Finding cast members for such a production wasn't a challenge for director Sammie Robertson, who said, there was plenty of interest in the production.

"The kids were begging to do this show. We have lots of local faces - we have Tiernan McCallum and Dana Falzon as our two starring leads,” she said.

"Alongside them, we have Lily Hayes, Kennedy Foley and Sophie Van Moolenbroek, and we also have Molly Rossetto, Will Bradford and Regan Walker.”

With such a young cast, such a delicate subject matter, Sammie said lots of care had been taken with how the kids were dealing with their parts.

"Along the way to make sure our cast is OK and taken care of. We've had a social worker come in and chat to the kids during rehearsals and things like that,” she said.

"It's one thing to act it out once, but it's another to act it our repetitively, we need to make sure they are OK.”

For tickets to the show, visit www.trybooking/bbrfg