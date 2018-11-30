Heatwave no match for Airlie Beach parkrun

ON THE RUN: Parkrunners were pounding the pavement despite the heatwave sweeping through the Whitsundays.

ON THE RUN: Parkrunners were pounding the pavement despite the heatwave sweeping through the Whitsundays. Claudia Alp

SUMMER is well and truly bearing down on the Whitsundays but that didn't stop 77 parkrunners from rising bright and early for the 161st Airlie Beach parkrun.

Shimmering water views provided the perfect backdrop for the 5km weekly loop as runners made their way along the boardwalk overlooking Abell Point Marina.

Nine first timers joined the group which featured representatives from four running groups including Whitsunday Running Club, Kenilworth Runners, Run for Your Life and The Lighthouse Striders.

Congratulations to Victoria Holdom, Henry Catmur, Julie Cauchi, Riley Dickin and Simon Anderson who achieved personal best times for their run at this week's event.

A special shout out was made to Airlie Beach parkrunner Christopher Harvey who celebrated his 50th milestone on Saturday.

Thank you to volunteers Bob Barford, Robyn Corrigan, Maryanne Fyvie, Marina McMullen, Nicole Murphy and Maree Reardon who gave their time to make parkrun possible.

Airlie Beach parkrun will celebrate its third anniversary on Saturday, December 1 with a 7am start from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Drive.

Parkrun is free but first-time participants should register before attending.

Join the crew for a post parkrun coffee at New Bohemian Raw Café.