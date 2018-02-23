Heavy rain expected to continue into Saturday: BoM

DON'T store those umbrellas just yet - according the Bureau of Meteorology more rain today and leading into the weekend is very likely.

Consistent rain falling overnight in Cannonvale and 91mm collecting in the gauge at Hamilton Island is being caused by north-easterly onshore surface flow according to forecaster with the BoM, David Crock.

"If you look at the radar what you will see is upper level winds are steering it from the north west. What's happening is that on-shore flow is coming in to a trough that's near the coast, that's then creating that big line of rainfall," he said.

Bowen also had a significant fall of between 50 -60mm overnight.

Mr Crock said today and tonight will see the peak of the current weather pattern with a 90 per cent chance of rain from 1-4pm waning to an 80 per cent chance form 7-10pm and again increasing to 90 per cent chance from 10pm-1am.

Hamilton Plains flood cam on Shute Harbour Rd looking toward Proserpine clearly shows water pooling by the side of the road.

Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains remains open according the Whitsunday Regional Council's flood cam, but with 90 per cent chance of rain expected on Saturday it is unknown how long the road will remain open.

"With heavy falls forecast today there is a chance of some flash flooding," Mr Crock said.

"And also Sunday as well."

A 70 per cent chance of rain will continue until Thursday next week.