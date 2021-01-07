Heavy rain, flooding forces shut popular forest, 4WD track

A popular Mackay forest and 4WD track has closed to the public as ex-tropical cyclone Imogen continues to deliver heavy rain and flooding.

A HQPlantations’ announcement stated Cathu State Forest would be shut until at least Thursday, January 14 when staff could assess risks and road conditions.

The business has also closed its plantations on the Hinchinbrook Coast, specifically around Ingham and Cardwell.

“HQPlantations is appealing to the public to respect these closures so that safe and responsible access to the plantations can be restored as soon as possible,” the public announcement stated.

“People should not attempt to clear plantation roads of fallen trees and other debris.

“These issues can be reported to HQPlantations by email to informationhqplantations.com.au.

“State and local government-managed roads through plantations remain open unless otherwise indicated by police or other signage.”

The statement said police, plantation officers or Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers could fine those caught not complying with the closure between

$266 and $1335 under the Forestry Act 1959.

For more information, phone 4776 2777 or visit the HQPlantations website.