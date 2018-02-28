Heavy rain swells creeks, cuts Gregory Cannon Valley Rd

Water of Crofton Creek over Gregory Cannon Valley Way this morning.

Water of Crofton Creek over Gregory Cannon Valley Way this morning. Peter Carruthers

FOR the second time in four days Gregory Cannon Valley Rd at Crofton Creek is underwater.

Heavy rain all night throughout the Whitsundays has also swollen Brand Creek which has cut Brand Creek Road and Vitanza Road has been cut by the rising water of Saltwater Creek.

Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains is still open as is Strathdickie Rd at Myrtle Creek.

Whitsunday Flooding: Swollen creeks around the region.

For the rest of today the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a 90 per cent chance of rain which will continue into Thursday and wane to a 70 per cent chance on Friday.

It has been a very wet end to the month of February as Mother Nature does her best to reach the mean average in the dying hours of the shortest month of the year.

So far to 9am this morning 237mm has fallen at the BoM's Hamilton Island weather station -well short of the mean rainfall at Hamilton Island of 322.3 mm.