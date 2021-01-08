Heavy rain to make for wet weekend in Whitsundays, Mackay

Wet weather has caused puddles to settle at Hamilton Plains this morning and more rain is on the way.

Wet weather has caused puddles to settle at Hamilton Plains this morning and more rain is on the way.

A soggy weekend lies ahead for the Whitsundays and Mackay with Saturday expected to bring substantial rainfall across the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Matt Marshall said some rain was expected to fall across Mackay and the Whitsundays on Friday but heavy rain was more likely on Saturday.

“There’s a very good chance of seeing showers on Friday or a storm,” he said.

“We could see heavy falls around the area on Friday as well so keep an eye on the alerts and the radar, but that chance increases on Saturday.

“Saturday is the biggest day we’ve got on the cards.”

More stories:

Whitsundays named one of cheapest places to fuel up

Cash splash to bring ocean treasures to the foreshore

Heavy rain, flooding forces shut popular forest, 4WD track

The heaviest falls are expected to be isolated and land on the coastal fringes and just inland.

Mr Marshall said some areas across Mackay and the Whitsundays could experience up to 150mm of rain on Saturday, but most areas could expect rainfall in the 50-100mm range.

He said it could be difficult to pinpoint the exact area that would receive heavy rain, as it depended where storms formed.

The rain is expected to ease from early next week.

“There’s a good chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms on the Sunday and then there’s generally an easing trend from there,” Mr Marshall said.

“Most of the heavier rainfall should push towards the north from Tuesday.”

Mr Marshall said the ex-tropical cyclone Imogen was causing most of the wet weather as a south-easterly change pushing up from the south.

Heavy rain is expected to fall in the region on Saturday.

Rainfall totals across the Mackay Whitsunday region in the 24 hours to 9am Friday:

Guthalungra: 12mm

Bowen Airport: 40mm

Dingo Beach: 35mm

Collinsville: 0.4mm

Strathdickie: 27mm

Cannonvale: 55mm

Jubilee Pocket: 18mm

Proserpine: 10mm

Hamilton Island: 21mm

Mackay: 35mm

Finch Hatton: 15mm

Walkerston: 10mm

Mirani: 8mm

Sucrogen Weir: 128mm

Paget: 111mm

Sarina: 48mm