Heavy workouts for Airlie Fitness

FIGHTING FIT: The Airlie Fitness team at the Jubilee Pocket reopening of the new gym are Christy Jackson and Chris Elms with Corey and Wendy Whibley.

THE Airlie Fitness centre at Jubilee Pocket has received a strenuous workout after more than $200,000 worth of renovations following the whirlwind destruction of Cyclone Debbie.

Fitness centre owner Corey Whibley said it had been "like an out-of-body experience”.

He said impacts to the centre had included major roof damage, flooding and the collapse of an internal ceiling.

"The problem was that it was salt water and it ruined all our cardio equipment, and we had to renovate and rebuild the ceiling and flooring,” Mr Whibley said.

Because of the widespread flooding across the Whitsundays after the cyclone, it took a week before Mr Whibley could reach the gym from his Proserpine house.

"Seeing the damage was shocking but not unexpected. I feel lucky (it) wasn't worse,” he said.

Mr Whibley and his wife Wendy also own two other centres as part of Airlie Fitness - one at Cannonvale, which opened nearly seven years ago, and another at Proserpine, which opened one year ago.

He said there had been damage to all the properties "to some degree”, adding the 10 staff who worked between the three gyms were also inconvenienced and had lost hours.

"But we've tried to take care of them as much we can,” he said.

Mr Whibley said it was now important to celebrate and ensure clients knew the fitness centres had reopened.

On Saturday, Airlie Fitness at Jubilee Pocket - which opened three years ago - did just that, celebrating by sharing the newly refurbished gym with members and non-members, offering healthy treats, face painting and free training and gym sessions.

Some new equipment is still due to arrive at the gym in the next couple of weeks, but the majority of the upgrade is complete.

"It's been a good chance to take a step up and upgrade some equipment,” MrWhibley said.

"We have a new cardio fitout, including treadmills and bikes. Other than that we have the same service, the same atmosphere, but just different carpet!”

In the meantime, MrWhibley said their Betterbody Nutrition shop had relocated next to Airlie Fitness Cannonvale and the Betterbody Cafe across the car park from the Cannonvale gym had expanded to allow more seating.

The cafe, which makes all its food in-house, specialises in smoothies, protein powders, healthy food and "amazing” coffee.