Heftier sentence for computer hacker

FINED: A 23-year-old man has been re-sentenced in Prosperine for stealing. Peter Carruthers

AFTER failing to comply with what the magistrate considered a lenient penalty, Ethan James Leet has been left with a big hole in his pocket upon being re-sentenced for stealing, computer hacking and wilful damage offences.

The 23-year-old Jubilee Pocket man appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday pleading guilty to contravening his probation and a police requirement.

Leet was sentenced in Bowen Magistrates Court last April to 12 months probation for electronically stealing $2000 from a bank account by unauthorised use of a computer, taunting the victim via texts and destroyed a guitar.

The former real estate agent was deemed unsuitable for community- based orders due to "complete disengagement", corrections officer Kristie Barrett saying Lett had failed to make contact with her office and staff "spent more time chasing him" than anything else.

Macrossan and Amiet defence lawyer Steven Hayles said Leet completed a court-ordered drug diversion course as well as 60 days in a rehabilitation centre before contravening a condition of the program and being automatically discharged.

"My client made full restitution to the complainant from the offences in April," Mr Hayles told the court.

"He has taken some steps to try and rehabilitate himself, although ultimately that has been unsuccessful."

Magistrate Simon Young said Leets had wilfully disregarded previous court orders that had "shown a significant degree of leniency".

"He is described in one of the references as struggling with a sense of hopelessness and I think the charge fits within that description," Mr Young said.

"While I am not going to hold it relevant to the penalty here today, it is unfortunate that the addiction he suffers has that deep a hold on him.

"A relocation to NSW with his mother may be the change of scenery he needs to change and I can only hope that is the case."

Leet was fined $3000 with convictions recorded for his re-sentence and also fined $300 for failing to attend the police station with his identifying papers within seven days as directed.