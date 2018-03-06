Hefty fine for assaulting police

A BOWEN man couldn't leave well enough alone during a brawl in Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct when he elbowed a police officer in the head who was trying to protect the man's intended victim.

Jeremy Jack Britton fronted Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to public nuisance and assaulting a police officer after he took a running swing at another man being questioned by police following a brawl outside Mumma Africas on February 4.

Police prosecutor senior constable Hannah Beard told the court the 23-year-old's friends had an altercation with another group of men earlier in the night which ended in security breaking up a street fight at around 2.20am.

"The officer saw the attack coming and put himself in between the two men so he would not strike him.

"While he tried to restrain him the officer took an elbow to the head and a minor cut to his right ear, his hat was knocked off and body camera dislodged.

"(The officer) experienced swelling and a headache for hours afterwards despite taking pain killers.”

Macrossan and Amiet solicitor Nathan Crook said his client acknowledged he overreacted and later attended the police station to give the officer a written apology.

"He acknowledges he had no business interfering with the brawl when the police had the situation under control,” Mr Crook said.

Magistrate Simon Young cited the fitter and turner's "sincere” apology, lack of criminal history and early plea of guilty to work in his favour to reduction of penalty.

"This is a significant group of offences and the maximum penalties are severe,” Magistrate Young said.

"When sentencing I need to take into account personal and general deterrence for both you and the community to see how these types of behaviours are treated by the court.

"The penalty needs to be severe enough you won't put you in this situation again and also to send the message to the general community; the punishment is not worth the crime.”

Britton was fined $1500 for both charges with no conviction recorded.