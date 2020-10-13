Helicopter called in as police search for boat off coast

UPDATE 8.45PM: NO ITEMS of interest were located by emergency crews responding to reports of a vessel in trouble off the coast of Gladstone this afternoon.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue team confirmed it was tasked to conduct a search and rescue in the vicinity of Gladstone Harbour at 2.30pm after a member of the community reported sighting a possible submerged vessel.

Queensland Police Service requested the assistance of Rescue 300 to conduct a thorough aerial

search within Gladstone Harbour to investigate the report.

No items of interest were located during the conduct of the search task.

INITIAL: THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue crew is assisting police with a search in waters off Barney Point.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed that at 1.10pm, a member of the public standing on the shore reported seeing a vessel potentially in trouble, before losing sight of it.

Police launched a search and the spokesman said Rescue 300 did a precautionary sweep of the area to assist.

It is unclear whether the boat has been found.