RACQ Capricorn Helicopter assisting police with search at Barney Point.
News

Helicopter called in as police search for boat off coast

Melanie Plane
12th Oct 2020 4:36 PM | Updated: 8:44 PM
UPDATE 8.45PM: NO ITEMS of interest were located by emergency crews responding to reports of a vessel in trouble off the coast of Gladstone this afternoon. 

RACQ Capricorn Rescue team confirmed it was tasked to conduct a search and rescue in the vicinity of Gladstone Harbour at 2.30pm after a member of the community reported sighting a possible submerged vessel. 

Queensland Police Service requested the assistance of Rescue 300 to conduct a thorough aerial
search within Gladstone Harbour to investigate the report.

No items of interest were located during the conduct of the search task.

INITIAL: THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue crew is assisting police with a search in waters off Barney Point.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed that at 1.10pm, a member of the public standing on the shore reported seeing a vessel potentially in trouble, before losing sight of it.

 

 

Police launched a search and the spokesman said Rescue 300 did a precautionary sweep of the area to assist.

It is unclear whether the boat has been found.

queensland police racq capricorn helicopter rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

