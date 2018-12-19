Menu
Helicopter crash at Gumlu

Gregor Mactaggart
by
19th Dec 2018 9:00 AM

9AM UPDATE: A male pilot has had a lucky escape after crashing a helicopter at Gumlu this morning.

The 41-year-old was spraying at about 6am when the helicopter crashed from a low height and flipped over on Perks Road, about 60km from Bowen.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations manager Tony Kirkham told media in Townsville that the man had non life-threatening injuries and was transported to Ayr Hospital in a stable condition.

"At around 6am, a 41-year-old gentleman operating a helicopter was doing spraying operations in the Gumlu area,” Mr Kirkham said.

"During that time the helicopter has crashed from a low height and flipped over.

"As a result of that, we responded, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Police.

"The man suffered some non life-threatening leg injuries and was transferred in a stable condition to Ayr Hospital for treatment.”

7.15AM UPDATE: A MALE pilot aged in his 40s is being assessed by paramedics after reportedly crashing a helicopter from a low height in Gumlu, 67 kilometres north of Bowen.

The Queensland Ambulance Service stated at 6.04am that paramedics responded to a location on Perks Road.

The pilot suffered a leg laceration, but is described as in a stable condition and has been transported to Ayr Hospital.

