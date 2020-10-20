Menu
Helicopter deployed after worker injures finger

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
20th Oct 2020 3:10 PM
A WORKER is being flown to hospital after injuring their hand with a high pressure water hose at Mt Coolon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the rural worksite just after noon with reports a worker injured their hand.

“It’s an injury to a finger,” she said.

“(But) given the location it must be for the patient’s health and safety and pain management that a helicopter is not unreasonable.

“It’s not out of the ordinary if the location is a bit more rural.”

An RACQ CQ Rescue service spokeswoman said the worker’s minor injuries were caused by a high pressure hose.

She said the age and gender of the worker was unknown.

They were taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

