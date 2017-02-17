Helicopter patrols take to the skies

CLOSE EYE: Helicopter patrols will take place throughout the region until the end of February.

IF YOU spot an increase of helicopters flying around the skies and perhaps hovering a little close, you needn't be concerned.

Over coming weeks, helicopter patrols in North Queensland will help Powerlink Queensland maintain the reliability and safety of its high voltage electricity network.

Patrols will take place until late February, weather permitting, in areas including Proserpine, Collinsville, Mackay, Eton, Sarina, Moranbah, Nebo, Townsville, Giru, Clare, Cairns, Mareeba and Ravenshoe.

Powerlink Chief Executive Merryn York said the inspections were important to Powerlink's maintenance program and the key focus was to ensure there was minimal disruption to local communities.

"Our aim is to be as quick and non-disruptive as we can when completing these patrols," Ms York said.

"We want to minimise any potential disturbance to local residents near Powerlink's transmission lines while this essential work is carried out."

Helicopter pilots will endeavour to stay the maximum distance practically possible away from houses, livestock and crops, Ms York said.

"Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at al ow level along our transmission lines, and in some instances, it may need to pause to enable closer inspection of the lines," she said.

Completely aware that low-lying helicopters could startle livestock, Ms York said anyone with questions about the patrols and the planned timing can contact Powerlink for further information.

"In particular, if you have a Powerlink easement on or near your property and would like to register your details to receive more information about upcoming patrols in your area, or to ensure your contact details are up to date, please contact us on FREECALL 1800 635 369 (during business hours)," she said.

Further information is available at www.powerlink.com.au.