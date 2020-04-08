Menu
A man is 'likely' to be helicoptered to hospital after a roll over at Mount Coolon.
News

Man 'likely' to be airlifted after two-vehicle roll over

Jordan Gilliland
by
8th Apr 2020 4:55 PM
A MALE patient is 'likely' to be helicoptered to hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle roll over in the western Whitsundays.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said an adult male had been involved in a two-vehicle collision at Mount Coolon about 2.50pm, which caused one of the vehicles to roll over.

The spokeswoman said the man was being assessed by paramedics at the scene of the Mount Coolon Rd incident, with a rescue helicopter recently landing.

The man is understood to be stable, with no major injuries, but is suffering pain.

The spokeswoman said the man was "likely to be helicoptered out" to hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were not required to attend the scene.
 

