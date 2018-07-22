New loaded doughnuts at city burger bar

Hello Harry's new loaded doughnuts

A TOOWOOMBA burger joint has added crazy sugary loaded doughnuts to its menu.

Hello Harry opened its doors in Tooowoomba in 2016 and quickly established itself as a staple in the city's food scene.

The burger restaurant opened in the Walton Store along with popular Asian street food restaurant Junk.

Recently the restaurant had unveiled a photo of delicious addition to its dessert menu on social media.

The photo of new loaded donuts gained a lot of attention from Toowoomba food lovers on social media.

The doughnuts come in a variety of flavours such as Kit Kat and Smarties, Oreo and mint chocolate and Mars Bar and Snickers.

Other restaurants at the Walton Store include Harajuku Gyoza, The Moose, Full of Life and The Bavarian Biergarten.