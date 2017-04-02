Help as insurers hit cyclone-affected areas to tally damage

The rebuild will begin in the battered and bruised town of Proserpine following TC Debbie. Photo courtesy Th3rd Dimension Media

WHILE the figures are still being worked out, insurance companies expect the damage from Cyclone Debbie to top over $1 Billion.

The real damage from the cyclone's 260km/h winds has only become apparent today, with assessors beginning to hit the field.

Debbie's slow pace and the more populated areas that were hit mean that the damage toll is likely to exceed that of cyclone Yasi.

With Yasi, 55 per cent of small businesses lost power and 24 per cent were inundated. The average material damage cost to businesses from Yasi was $90,000.

Insurance claims topped 50,000, with insured losses estimated at $655 million. With Yasi, three out of five businesses had to wait over six months for insurance claims to be settled, which was far too long.

The military has mobilised more than 1,300 soldiers to help assess the damage and help with the clean-up.

Airlie Beach and Proserpine are still without power and water and fuel is at a premium.

Some 50,000 are still without power in areas hit by Debbie after more than 600power lines were damaged.

Thankfully, 15,000 homes and businesses have already had power restored.

Insurer IAG has hit the ground in affected areas around Queensland and northern NSW to help get people back up and running as fast as possible.

IAG customers include those with NRMA, CGU, Coles and WFI Insurance.

Mobile recover centers have been opened to help people make claims on the spot and generators are being made available to customers as well.

Suncorp has also deployed Customer Response Teams to Townsville, Ayr, and Mackay to assist their customers.

This includes those with insurance through Suncorp, AAMI, GIO, Shannons, Vero, and Bingle.