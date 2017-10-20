Help deliver a special treat to someone in need

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Whitsunday Housing Company worker Lisa Boyle and Adopt-a-Family co-ordinator Kellie Chart with some of last year's offerings.

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Whitsunday Housing Company worker Lisa Boyle and Adopt-a-Family co-ordinator Kellie Chart with some of last year's offerings. Jacob Wilson

FOR ten years the Whitsunday Times' Adopt-a-Family appeal has been making Christmas brighter for families doing it tough.

This year in the wake of Cyclone Debbie Adopt-a-Family co-ordinator Kellie Chart said she expected there to be a greater need in the Whitsunday community.

Adopt-a-Family is a community based campaign which pairs those in need with organisations or families who can afford to give at Christmas time.

"This year in particular there are a lot families that are still struggling and needing assistance,” she said.

"Adopt-a-Family is about bringing a treat and doing something special for those in need at Christmas time.

"Rather than it being the bare necessities, it is something they can't currently buy for themselves.

"People get together hampers and a gift for each member of the family.”

Items like Christmas bon-bons, Christmas pudding, decorations and Christmas trees are on the shopping list of organisations supporting those having a hard time financially.

"Anything to make their Christmas a real Christmas,” Ms Chart said.

Families are put forward by community groups, organisations then choose a family to "adopt” from a list that is published in this week's Whitsunday Times on page 43.

To register an interest in helping a less fortunate local family contact Kellie Chart at the Whitsunday Times by calling 4940 2105.

"This year we are really hoping that businesses that are doing well because of the cyclone will step up and try and help these families that really doing it tough,” she said.