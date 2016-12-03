Help feed a family this festive season

FOOD GALORE: Peita Rollings and Rebecca Woods from the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre with the food donated so far.

IT'S usually considered unacceptable to throw food in the bin, but in this case it's acceptable and in fact, encouraged - but only if it's the blue bin sitting outside Coles in Cannonvale.

Run by the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre in conjunction with Coles, the Christmas food appeal is a chance for locals to donate food to families in need.

Executive officer at the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre Rebecca Woods said anyone could donate non-perishable food from November 1 until Thursday, December 15.

"Anyone can just pop in anything from their pantry that they want to add or if they're buying things from Coles they can donate after their grocery shop as well,” she said.

Donated goods will be put together to create a number of hampers which will then be distributed to families the Neighbourhood Centre has identified as having sought assistance throughout the year.

For more information, phone 49467850.