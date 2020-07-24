Menu
METS: Resource Industry Network is facilitating two complementary programs Picture: Tony Martin
Business

Help for METS on the way with two new programs

Melanie Whiting
melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
24th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
RESOURCE Industry Network is seeking local METS businesses to participate in its 2020 regional accelerator program and export ready course, both starting in August.

RIN is facilitating two complementary programs designed to further develop METS products or services, as well as prepare businesses for the export market.

The regional accelerator project has been made possible with funding from the State Government and is administered by METS Ignited.

It aims to drive the commercial acceleration of small-to-medium METS businesses, start-ups and innovators in the Mackay region.

Delivered face-to-face, RIN will offer the program via online participation and in person.

Participants get the opportunity to liaise with, and pitch to, real customers.

Also starting in early August, the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday METS Export Hub’s export ready course will cover a variety of aspects that relate to the export market.

Participants will learn how to successfully take their businesses global, learn from other METS businesses already exporting, build an export business plan, and participate in a digital workshop to help develop and deliver their business pitches.

This course is available thanks to funding assistance from the Local Buying Foundation.

The METS sector contributes $92 billion to the economy Australia-wide, with a sizeable portion of that attributed to the MIW region.

For more information, visit here.

Mackay Daily Mercury

