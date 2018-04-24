Help for Shelley through unspeakable grief

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Shelley Thomson, with son Jaxon Lyon, lost three family members in a house fire last week.

LOCAL Rianna Read is leading the charge to support Shelley Thomson after the tragic loss of her mother, father and brother in a house fire last week in Brisbane.

Ms Thomson's father, Graeme, was an upstanding community member and a Whitsunday SES volunteer who loved to help his community, Ms Read said.

"I've known Shelley since our Prossie school days and know she is a young mum of two that now has to face the reality of organising three funerals on top of moving house due to cyclone damage next week,” she said.

"Graeme was a huge help to this community, he didn't stop during Cyclone Debbie and was always the first to put his hand up to help.

Ms Read's father worked with Mr Thomson as an SES controller in the Whitsundays and was the one who broke the news to his daughter.

"It's time to help his daughter through this tough time as that's what he'd have done for anyone else,” Ms Read said.

"Shelley is a very reserved person, so I took it upon myself to do it for her as she wouldn't have asked for the help.

"As a school friend of Shelly I would want to help her and her little family get by after this tragedy with less financial burden.”

The donation total continues to grow - in four days people from across the country have donated just shy of $4000.

Money raised will help to pay for travel costs and funeral arrangements for Ms Thomson's deceased family.

Donations can be made via the GoFundMe page.