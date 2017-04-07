Help Jessi enjoy the benefits of new pool

REACHING OUT: Jessi Clarke's (centre) mum Angela Duffy and carer Paula Hovey are raising money to buy Jessi a swimming pool.

THE only time Jessi Clarke has any freedom of movement is when she is in the pool - when she is swimming, she is in heaven.

Born with cerebral palsy, 12-year-old Jessi spends her whole day in her wheelchair.

Her carer, Paula Hovey, recently set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise enough money to build a swimming pool in her Cannonvale backyard.

The fundraising page has set a target of $30,000 to build a fibreglass above-ground pool that would be accessed via an existing deck at the back of Jessi's house.

Ms Hovey said the swimming pool would provide welcome relief from Jessi's confinement and really benefit her vital physiotherapy.

"She is in that chair from the moment she gets up to the moment she goes to bed, and (in the pool) is the only time she can actually move by herself,” she said.

"To see her in a pool is quite amazing.”

Once a month, on a Friday night at the Reef Gateway Hotel, Ms Hovey has been running meat raffles to help fund the building of the pool.

"All the locals there have said 'we will take care of this' and all the labour is taken care of - and Plants Whitsunday are going to build Jessi a fairy garden,” she said.

Ben Ryan Building has come on board and MsHovey said the Whitsunday community had really taken up Jessi's cause.

Ms Hovey said talks had begun with the Make A Wish Foundation and she was hopeful Jessi's wish of a backyard pool would come true.

To donate to Jessi Clarke's pool fund, search www.GoFundMe.com for 'backyard blitz pool for Jessi'.

Already more than $2500 has been raised.