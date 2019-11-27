Jet Mo bros: Help them support a cause close to many hearts

SUPPORT A MO BRO: Heading the Whitsunday Jet Mos is owner of Whitsunday Jetski Tours, Steve Ward, supported by staff members Ian Wilson, Alex Taylor, Nathan Linnell and Rick Dawson.

SUPPORT A MO BRO: Heading the Whitsunday Jet Mos is owner of Whitsunday Jetski Tours, Steve Ward, supported by staff members Ian Wilson, Alex Taylor, Nathan Linnell and Rick Dawson. Contributed

IF YOU'VE taken a jet ski tour this month, you may have noticed something different about the staff.

Five staff members at Whitsunday Jetski Tours' have committed to growing their own soup strainers, including regular manicuring to keep things neat.

Now they need your help.

The team set a target to reach $2000 by the end of the month. So far, they've managed $160.

Whitsunday Jetski Tours owner Steve Ward is heading the Whitsunday Jet Mos and said it was time for his team to show off their hard work.

"The team have been proudly growing and manicuring their fine new facial hair and now it's time to show it off and ask for people to support us with our Movember fundraising goal," Mr Ward said.

For him, along with staff members Ian Wilson, Alex Taylor, Nathan Linnell and Rick Dawson, the decision to raise money for men's health was a no-brainer.

"We all have so many important boys and men in our lives," Mr Ward said.

"From our Whitsunday Jetski Tours crew, to our family... sons, brothers, fathers, grandfathers, uncles and family friends.

"It's always time to look after them and be aware of men's physical and mental conditions.

"We have experienced men's health issues on a personal level, as have most people, so we feel this is a charity that everyone would be passionate about and can resonate with."

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health.

Since 2003, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men's health projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men's health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men.

Movember plans to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25%, by 2030.

Funds raised through Movember go towards world-class programs in the areas of mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

To donate to the Whitsunday Jet Mos visit: https://mobro.co/14187953