Help Kitty during her cancer battle

SUPER TROOPER: Kitty Wilson didn't let neuroblastoma get in the way of her fifth birthday celebrations. Karen Corskie

JOIN the community in rallying to support Whitsunday youngster Kitty Wilson, who is receiving treatment for neuroblastoma.

Kitty was four years of age when she woke up one morning refusing to walk because her leg hurt. Her family took her to Proserpine Hospital and was transferred to Mackay.

In November last year, Kitty was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, the most common, solid form of childhood cancer that usually occurs in children aged up to five years.

Kitty's family, based in Proserpine, had to relocate to Brisbane for her treatment and has been living there for more than six months.

Proserpine Lioness Club secretary Sue McLeod knew Kitty's grandmother, Kay Corskie, and when she heard of the situation her club set to work organising the Cash 4 Kitty Cabaret event, which will be held on July 28 to support Kitty and her family.

"We thought we would like to help them out and what better way to do it than to have a bit of a fun and do a cabaret?” Ms McLeod said.

"We like to focus on the more local aspect, helping those in need directly, so this is just something we thought we could do to help them and ease the burden a little bit.”

The cabaret will be a lively evening filled with feel-good music, dancing, a raffle and entertainment provided by the Baby Boomers.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Kitty Wilson and her family to fund treatment, travel and living expenses.

Kitty's mother Karen Corskie said she was overwhelmed by the support of the Proserpine community.

"We're so lucky to come from such a good community and we're really thankful for what everybody's done for us,” MsCorskie said.

Ms Corskie added Kitty had undergone six rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant over the past six months as well as multiple blood transfusions.

Kitty began radiation therapy last Wednesday.

Ms Corskie encouraged the community to be active during blood drives to support cancer patients.

"I think a lot of people don't realise how much blood Kitty's had to get over this time,” she said.

"It is hard to donate blood there but anyone who can donate blood would be amazing.”

Tickets for the event are available by contacting 0447327371 or at the door.

Blood donations can be made at the Red Cross Blood Donor Centre in Sydney St, Mackay.

CASH 4 KITTY