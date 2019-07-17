Help on offer for small businesses in Whitsundays

INITIATIVES: Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert, Epicure Homewares owner Cathy Selman, Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox attended a forum in Proserpine for small business in the region on Tuesday.

INITIATIVES: Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert, Epicure Homewares owner Cathy Selman, Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox attended a forum in Proserpine for small business in the region on Tuesday. Shannen McDonald

The future for small business in the Whitsundays is bright according to the State Government.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox, Whitsundays small business owners and representatives of the Proserpine and Whitsunday Coast Chambers of Commerce met with Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman on Tuesday.

Discussion included challenges faced by regional small to medium businesses and initiatives and grants available to owners in the Whitsundays region.

Small businesses make up 97 per cent of all businesses in the region

Ms Fentiman said on July 1, the payroll tax exemption threshold increased from $1.1 million to $1.3 million, resulting in 1500 businesses no longer paying payroll tax.

"Payroll tax is the number one issue raised with me when I meet with small business owners,” she said.

"We have also extended our 50 per cent payroll tax rebate for business taking on an apprentice or trainee and where Queensland employers have increased their number of full-time employees, they will be eligible for a payroll tax rebate for these additional employees.

"For businesses outside of south-east Queensland who are employing 85 per cent or more locally will also receive a one per cent regional payroll tax discount.”

Mayor Andrew Wilcox said the changes to the payroll tax and other initiatives would help businesses - new and established.

"We've already got some dynamic businesses within the Whitsundays and some of the opportunities mentioned by Ms Fentiman will allow these businesses to continue to improve,” Cr Wilcox said.

"We know small business is the backbone of the nation so anything we can do to promote new business or support existing business is a good thing.”

For more information on available support visit www.business.qld.gov.au or call 1300 654 687.