Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Help police identify pair over 1000L diesel theft

4th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

POLICE are appealing for help to identify two people they believe are connected to the theft of 1000L of diesel in Toowoomba this month.

Grainy CCTV images show two people at a construction site on Boundary Rd in Toowoomba on July 2.

The pair drove to the site in a red Holden Commodore sedan towing a white 5000L fuel tanker.

Police said the pair is believed to have stolen about 1000L of diesel from four vehicles onsite, causing minor damage to the vehicles before fleeing.

Police are seeking to identify these two people as part of investigations into the theft of diesel from a Boundary Rd construction site on July 2.
Police are seeking to identify these two people as part of investigations into the theft of diesel from a Boundary Rd construction site on July 2. QPS

The pair is shown wearing hooded jumpers at the time.

If you recognise the vehicle, or the people, phone police and quote reference QP1901268914.

toowoomba toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    It took much more than a second opinion to diagnose Nate

    premium_icon It took much more than a second opinion to diagnose Nate

    Health Nathan went to several doctors before he was diagnosed, and his persistence saved his leg - and his life. His message?

    Local business celebrates three decades today

    premium_icon Local business celebrates three decades today

    Business Happy 30th birthday to the franchise that started in Airlie Beach.

    USE IT OR LOSE IT: Meal on wheels gets new wheels

    premium_icon USE IT OR LOSE IT: Meal on wheels gets new wheels

    News Local service needs community support to survive.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards