Help secure Shute Harbour's future

SHUTE Harbour was one a hustling and bustling icon of the Whitsundays.

And Whitsunday residents can now come forward with their ideas to bring the facility back to its former glory.

Whitsunday Regional Council has opened public consultation until November 6 to allow residents to submit ideas for the long term future of Shute Harbour.

The marine facility qualified for more than $15 million in NDDRA funding following extensive damage caused in the wake of Cyclone Debbie in late March this year.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said while council currently only had scope to restore damaged terminal buildings, the seawall, jetties and pontoons, he was interested to see what residents wanted to see done in the long term.

"We may not have the funds right now to expand upon the repairs, but we can make sure we don't rule anything out for long-term planning,” he said.

"By future-proofing the facility, we can make sure we budget appropriately for any upcoming development of Shute Harbour.”

Residents can give feedback at information stalls this Friday at the Shute Harbour Lions lookout from 9am-1pm or at the Airlie Beach Markets on October 21 from 8am-12pm.

Submissions will also be received from the Your Say Whitsunday website.