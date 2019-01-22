Help sought to find trailer owner

Police are looking for the owner of a box trailer. The blue trailer also pictured is not related to this incident.

POLICE are looking for the owner of a box trailer found on January 18.

A Queensland Police media release said officers from Bowen Criminal Investigation Branch found the trailer.

There are no registration details available, no serial number and no VIN number to assist police with finding the owner, police said.

Anyone with information about the trailer or its owner should contact Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555.

