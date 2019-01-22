Menu
Police are looking for the owner of a box trailer. The blue trailer also pictured is not related to this incident. Contributed
Help sought to find trailer owner

Claudia Alp
by
22nd Jan 2019 1:49 PM

POLICE are looking for the owner of a box trailer found on January 18.

A Queensland Police media release said officers from Bowen Criminal Investigation Branch found the trailer.

There are no registration details available, no serial number and no VIN number to assist police with finding the owner, police said.

Anyone with information about the trailer or its owner should contact Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555.

The blue trailer also pictured in the image is not related to this incident.

bowen box trailer queensland police whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

