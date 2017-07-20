Help to get the best return

HELPING HANDS: Teodora Dale, Lisa Hanigan and Angela Archer are on site at The Tax Shop in Cannonvale to file your returns.

THE new Cannonvale location for The Tax Shop aims to provide more customers with an even more efficient service.

Marketing manager Craig Thorne said The Tax Shop group had 19 locations around Australia, each with online systems that were upgraded regularly as part of a commitment to give clients the best returns possible.

"We can generally help people be more efficient with getting the best possible return for them,” Mr Thorne said.

The new Cannonvale office at the 121 Business Centre has easy parking and a spacious new interior, as well as signage in the shop's easily recognised green and navy blue colours.

Next week is the busiest week of the year for the company however Mr Thorne said The Tax Shop would always strive to find time for anyone needing an appointment.

"If a client needs an appointment in a hurry we can do a phone appointment with them if they prefer. That works quite well, especially for some outback and rural locations where it can be hard to get into a store or office,” he said.

Mr Thorne said the aim was to make completing tax returns as stress-free and simple as possible and "make tax time relaxing not taxing”.

The slogan outside the new office assures: "Tax returns made easy.”

The Tax Shop can also help clients who are being audited or preparing for an audit.

An online appointment system has been implemented allowing clients to select a time that suits them. Self check-in is also available, making the appointment procedure more efficient for everyone.

Mr Thorne said at least two or three accountants worked from each office and experts were also always available at the group's other offices to provide quick and qualified advice.

"Our clients often look forward to getting a tax return, a bit of extra money, so that's why we work hard to get them the best possible return we can.”

He said the advantage of making an appointment with a trained tax consultant was that clients could be helped to avoid penalties and be confident in their claims.