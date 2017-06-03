22°
Help Valerie fly to India to treat MS

Inge Hansen | 3rd Jun 2017 9:55 AM
HOPE: Valerie McMahan-Keden is hoping to raise enough funds to get to India for MS treatment.
HOPE: Valerie McMahan-Keden is hoping to raise enough funds to get to India for MS treatment.

ALL Valerie McMahan- Keden wants is to see her 10 grandchildren grow up.

But since being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), she believes the likelihood of her wish coming true is slim.

That is unless she can have a haematopoietic stem cell transplant - a treatment no longer available in Australia - which works by halting the effects of MS.

"The doctor who originally diagnosed me (with MS) was doing (the treatment) but he was stopped,” she said.

"They take out your baby stem-cells, clean them, give me chemotherapy to kill my immune system and then put the cells back in,” she said.

The illness has made the long-time Whitsunday local legally blind and has left her requiring the aid of a walker and wheelchair.

Ms McMahan-Keden's original plan was to travel to Singapore for the treatment which would cost $115,000.

But recently, she has changed her plan.

"My goal is to now get to India because it's cheaper but they still use proper protocol,”

"So far, I've raised $15,000 but I need at least $34,000 to get to India.”

Ms McMahan-Keden said it would "mean the world” to her to be able to see her grandkids grow up.

"Fifty two is just too young to go, I reckon.”

"I need to enjoy the Whitsundays and the people around.”

Over the past nine months, multiple fundraisers have been held to help Ms McMahan-Keden reach her goal and since the beginning, she has not been short of support from her loved ones.

"We've done a few fundraisers and done meat raffles but you can only do so many,” she said.

To donate to Ms McMahan-Keden's cause, visit gofundme.com/ 2dw545u4,

