Helping hand for Sailability Whitsunday

SAILABILITY Whitsunday has had a $1000 boost to its volunteer training program thanks to a donation.

Abell Point Marina recently donated a cheque to Sailability Whitsunday as part of its community sporting club support program.

Abell Point Marina marketing and business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said she was pleased to be able to donate to the club which helped the disadvantaged and those with disabilities enjoy the recreational benefits of sailing.

"We are grateful to be able to support the Sailability Whitsunday club with this sponsorship donation,” Ms O'Keefe said.

"The time and effort committed by the volunteers is admirable, and there was a real sense of joy and fun at the club ... when we presented the cheque.

"We were so impressed with the great work being done by the club, that we are looking at further ways in which we can support them.”

Sailability Whitsunday spokesman Andrew Marshall was pleased with the donation and said the club always welcomed new volunteers.

"You don't need to be sailor to get involved as there are many important shore-based roles as well,” Mr Marshall said.

"Our mission is to enrich the lives of handicapped and socially disadvantaged children and young adults through recreational sailing from the Whitsunday Sailing Club foreshore,” he said.

"This process of experiential learning builds self-confidence and better lives that benefits our clients and volunteers, as well as our community.”

For more information on Sailability Whitsunday, check out its Facebook page, phone 0499 835 111, or email sailabilitywhitsunday@gmail.com.