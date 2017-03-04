Helping hand is on offer for the region

RENEE Martin knows more than most how critical a suicide support group can be.

Seven years ago she lost her husband and came to realise the minimal support services available in the Whitsundays.

"There were no support groups so I flew to Brissy and attended meetings there,” she said.

Noting the lack of support, Ms Martin helped develop a support group four years ago which ran regular meetings until people started dropping off two years ago.

But now Ms Martin is hosting an expression of interest night at the Airlie Beach Hotel for the support group to re-commence regular monthly meetings to be held on the first Monday every month.

She said it would be a forum where people would feel comfortable to express their feelings.

"People who attend are ready to talk and will have the opportunity to speak and tell us what they are going through,” she said.

"I'm not a counsellor but I have contacts to point people in the right direction, (and) friendship and support will be offered.”

The night begins on Monday, March 6 at 6.30pm.

If you are experiencing a crisis and need support contact the 24-hour Lifeline hotline on 13 11 14.