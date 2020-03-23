Helping hand offered to Whitsunday residents in need

KINDNESS: Whitsunday Kindness Helping Hands project co-ordinator Michelle 'Shelby' Lee is helping to create care packages for people in need of a helping hand with the help of local businesses and the community. Picture: SUPPLIED

KINDNESS: Whitsunday Kindness Helping Hands project co-ordinator Michelle 'Shelby' Lee is helping to create care packages for people in need of a helping hand with the help of local businesses and the community. Picture: SUPPLIED

AS THE COVID-19 crisis continues to impact the Whitsundays, one organisation is hoping to support some of the most vulnerable members of the community and they are calling on the kindness of residents to help them.

The Helping Hands project is an initiative launched by Whitsunday Kindness, a community group that hopes to spread joy and kindness in the region.

The project aims to provide support hampers to those who have been impacted by the ongoing global pandemic, providing them with the “helping hand” they may need to get through the rough patch.

A number of Whitsunday businesses are already supporting the project and other residents are now being called upon to continue assisting those in need.

Organiser Michelle ‘Shelby’ Lee said the project focuses on assisting people who may not want to reach out to community services.

The hampers will include non-perishable food items, toiletries, long life milk and other necessities.

“We live in a community with a lot of very proud people who have worked really hard to get where they are,” she said.

KINDNESS: Whitsunday Kindness Helping Hands project co-ordinator Michelle 'Shelby' Lee is helping to create care packages for people in need of a helping hand with the help of local businesses and the community. Picture: SUPPLIED

“There’s so many amazing resources in the Whitsundays … but there are people who for different reasons may not want to access their services, or just need a helping hand to get by to next week’s payday.

“We want to work out who those people are and help.

“We don’t want to know the circumstances, we just want to let people know that if you need the help, to reach out to us, and there will be people who will help you.”

Ms Lee was already “blown away” by the support shown by Whitsunday businesses and hoped to see residents also assist where they could.

A donation bin for non-perishable food items has been set-up in Woolworths Cannonvale, Cafe One 3 and Goodness Gracious, with more locations to come.

She was also working with Master Butchers Whitsunday and MBW On the Barbie to provide cash for vouchers that can be used to purchase meat for hampers.

“We don’t want to be handling cash, so great businesses have come on board to help with these necessities,” she said.

“For example, the butchers have been brilliant. If someone purchases a voucher with them for the project, we can use the voucher to help a family make complete meals with meat included.

“We might not be able to help give a full week’s worth of food, but we can give assistance to help them through a tough time.”

Ms Lee said they had “hit the ground running” and were still figuring things out, but there was “no time to waste”.

She said anyone who delivers care packages would appropriate measures to protect individuals, such as sanitising, using gloves and non-contact measures.

“We can’t help everyone, but if we’re not able to help someone we can always direct people to a service who can,” she said.

“This situation is unprecedented, but I know the Whitsundays can get through this too.”

For more information, or if you need someone who may need a helping hand, Whitsunday Kindness can be anonymously reached on 0476 030 731.