Helping hand to those in need

DISTRIBUTING 30 generators, 3000 bottles of water and taking care of 2000 loads of washing is just a fraction of the massive workload achieved by Airlie Beach Rotary Club since Cyclone Debbie hit.

And all of this is possible thanks to the help of corporate sponsors and organisations such as GIVIT who have played a crucial role distributing supplies to the warehouse.

Airlie Rotary Club president David Paddon expressed gratitude to those who made it possible for them to help vulnerable people in the region.

"We are very fortunate that we have had for time a good working relationship with GIVIT, and they are the sourcing arm for a lot of stuff for us," he said.

"We are the feet on the ground while they direct things to our warehouse in Cannonvale, and it's wonderful to have an organisation like that that can takeover part of the task."

Mr Paddon said Rotary had been working around the clock to help those most affected by the Cyclone.

"There is still a lot of people out there without power, people feel independent and proud and are reluctant to ask for help," he said.

"For people who have lost everything there is genuine goodwill to help them."

GIVIT is a partner organisation with the Queensland Government for donation management.

The organisation has managed a mix of donated and purchased items including 29 generators, nine extension leads, 11 Gas BBQs, 24 butane gas bottles, two lounges, 18 mattresses, linen and doonas, 1248 bottles of water, 150 emergency care packs, a fuel pump part for Dingo Beach store and over $20,000 in food vouchers fro Mackay and the Whitsundays.