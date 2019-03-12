Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bit of drizzle didn't dampen the moods of Airlie Beach parkrunners on Saturday morning.
A bit of drizzle didn't dampen the moods of Airlie Beach parkrunners on Saturday morning. Contributed
Sport

Helsham celebrates 50 parkruns

Claudia Alp
by
12th Mar 2019 3:30 PM

AIRLIE Beach parkrunner Justin Helsham crossed the finish line with a bang on Saturday as he celebrated his fiftieth milestone.

Helsham completed all but one of his parkruns at Airlie Beach with one taking place in Yeppoon.

Co-event director Justin Knight-Gray said Helsham was "a really nice guy” and a "very fast, very good” short distance runner.

He was joined by 97 runners who took to the streets of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale for the 178th event including members of Whitsunday Running Club, Brighton Tri Club and Glasgow Triathlon Club.

James Henry, Bradley Williamson, Rick Dawson, Alison Scoles, Adam McLoughlin, Noah Baxendell, Dianne Barford, Madonna O'Leary, Yvette Deschamps, Melanie Dickin, Vhari Kelly beat their best times to score PB's.

Nicci and Tim Oberg with their furry friends at Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday.
Nicci and Tim Oberg with their furry friends at Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday. Contributed

Once again volunteers Bob Barford, Robyn Corrigan, Gary Corrigan, Maryanne Fyvie, Corrine Hendrikse, Sylvie Martin, Laila Parkin, Dale Roberts and Sebastian Vinci were there to welcome parkrunners and ensure the event ran smoothly.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or by contacting Airlie Beach parkrun event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.

airlie beach parkrun athletics justin helsham parkrun australia sport whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    New boat for local VMR

    New boat for local VMR

    News Seventy per cent of VMR activations are for boats under eight metres long.

    • 12th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    Scout group a step closer

    Scout group a step closer

    News Scouts seeking new leaders.

    • 12th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    Getting married? Where to find everything you need to know

    Getting married? Where to find everything you need to know

    News The Whitsundays event you can't miss

    • 12th Mar 2019 2:35 PM
    Upgrades confirmed for busy intersection

    Upgrades confirmed for busy intersection

    Council News Councillor says traffic is 'ridiculous'.