Helsham celebrates 50 parkruns

A bit of drizzle didn't dampen the moods of Airlie Beach parkrunners on Saturday morning.

A bit of drizzle didn't dampen the moods of Airlie Beach parkrunners on Saturday morning. Contributed

AIRLIE Beach parkrunner Justin Helsham crossed the finish line with a bang on Saturday as he celebrated his fiftieth milestone.

Helsham completed all but one of his parkruns at Airlie Beach with one taking place in Yeppoon.

Co-event director Justin Knight-Gray said Helsham was "a really nice guy” and a "very fast, very good” short distance runner.

He was joined by 97 runners who took to the streets of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale for the 178th event including members of Whitsunday Running Club, Brighton Tri Club and Glasgow Triathlon Club.

James Henry, Bradley Williamson, Rick Dawson, Alison Scoles, Adam McLoughlin, Noah Baxendell, Dianne Barford, Madonna O'Leary, Yvette Deschamps, Melanie Dickin, Vhari Kelly beat their best times to score PB's.

Nicci and Tim Oberg with their furry friends at Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday. Contributed

Once again volunteers Bob Barford, Robyn Corrigan, Gary Corrigan, Maryanne Fyvie, Corrine Hendrikse, Sylvie Martin, Laila Parkin, Dale Roberts and Sebastian Vinci were there to welcome parkrunners and ensure the event ran smoothly.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or by contacting Airlie Beach parkrun event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.