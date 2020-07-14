Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hembrow shares ‘precious’ moment with stillborn son

by Amy Price
14th Jul 2020 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast influencer Emilee Hembrow has shared the heartbreaking yet precious moment she cradled her stillborn son to her chest.

After announcing last month that she had lost her baby, who she named Jamal, at 30 weeks pregnant, Hembrow on Monday shared an emotional post to social media reflecting on why she chose to hold him after she had given birth.

Emilee Hembrow shared a heartbreaking photo of herself holding her stillborn son in an emotional Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/ @emileehembrow
Emilee Hembrow shared a heartbreaking photo of herself holding her stillborn son in an emotional Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/ @emileehembrow

"I remember the doctor asking me if I wanted to hold him on my chest once I had delivered him," said Hembrow, a mum to Aaliyah Snow, 4, and Gabriel Storm, 1.

"Initially I said no, I couldn't comprehend the whole situation. I was physically and emotionally numb.

"I didn't think I was strong enough to hold him, see him, touch him and then have to let go."

Hembrow said a nurse confided in her that she had also experienced losing a baby and encouraged her to accept the doctor's offer.

Emilee Hembrow with her kids Aaliyah and Gabriel. Picture: Instagram/ @emileehembrow
Emilee Hembrow with her kids Aaliyah and Gabriel. Picture: Instagram/ @emileehembrow

"She said if I didn't hold him and embrace my baby it would be the biggest regret I would have, all I can say is wow she was right," Hembrow wrote.

"Holding baby Jamal, admiring his face, feeling his skin was the most precious moment that I will cherish for the rest of my life."

The 28-year-old described looking at the photo as "surreal" and said that the pain of the loss "comes and goes".

Hembrow announced the devastating news via an Instagram post in late June, writing "There is really no test harder that a person can face, than a loss of their child."

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emilee hembrow parenting stillbirth

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’re doomed to failure’: Calls to relax reef rules

        premium_icon ‘We’re doomed to failure’: Calls to relax reef rules

        News An inquiry into reef regulations is just two weeks away and a Prossie Canegrowers manager says the rules need to change

        Alleged Cedar Creek firebug case back in court

        premium_icon Alleged Cedar Creek firebug case back in court

        Crime He is facing four charges including setting fire to crops and malicious act with...

        Les Stagg Oval revamp opens opportunities for Brahmans

        premium_icon Les Stagg Oval revamp opens opportunities for Brahmans

        News Club manager is stoked the oval has been awarded funding for the project.

        FIFO service on the cards for Whitsunday mine workers

        premium_icon FIFO service on the cards for Whitsunday mine workers

        News A grand plan to charter miners to and from Whitsunday Coast Airport could slash...